Annual FANS summer camp joins fun and fitness for kids

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Roughly 200 local kids, a bevy of activities and physical fitness all make up the annual FANS summer camp.

The eight-week program for kids ages 5-13 is held at the St. James Parish Family Life Center. FANS stands for fitness, athletics, nutrition and strength.

“We like to tell the parents that they’ll be highly engaged with sporting athletic exercise events throughout the day,” said Adrian Dodson.

It’s the brainchild of Dodson. Back in 2008, he wanted a summer activity for some high school athletes. It evolved into 200 local kids coming out to play and learn while being coached by high school and community college athletes.

“I remember as a 9th grader being bused to Biloxi High School for football, and at that time the coaches didn’t do anything there. They let the seniors work with us, and that made a lasting impression on me. I still remember those guys’ names, and that’s kind of the premise of what we did,” he said.

Outside, they’ve got home run derby, World Cup soccer and resistance training with parachutes.

Inside, you’ve got Tae-Kwon-Do, strength and conditioning, and volleyball. It’s basically a way for these kids to stay active during the summer.

“And we kind of use that to dangle that carrot where they’ve done this for 2 hours, and they can get on their phones for a few minutes,” Dodson said.

