Wednesday’s Forecast

Showers already early Wednesday. And some strong to severe thunderstorms may develop across our area today. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have an active weather pattern today. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible today. Some of the thunderstorms we see today may occur as early as this morning through midday. We do have a risk of severe storms, the primary concern will be damaging straight-line wind gusts. It’s always better to be prepared, so don’t forget to download our First Alert Weather App. It’ll keep you informed about any warnings that may be issued for your location. Now, let’s talk about the heat. We’re in for another sizzler, folks, with high temperatures reaching the 90s. And when you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel like over 100 degrees! So be sure to take necessary precautions, stay cool, and have a fantastic day!

