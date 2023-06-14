UPDATE: Gulfport lifts boil water notice impacting Memorial Hospital

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday morning, Gulfport lifted the boil water advisory that’s been in place for a large area near Memorial Hospital. It impacted homes and businesses in areas off Broad Avenue east to Milner Stadium and north of the railroad tracks.

The advisory began with a weekend lighting strike that resulted in a busted water main just south of Memorial Hospital. The broken line was fixed on Monday, and pressure was restored, but the boil water notice had to remain for 48 hours.

Multiple tests performed by the Gulfport Water Works Division show the water is now safe to drink.

