WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

UPDATE: Gulfport lifts boil water notice impacting Memorial Hospital

The line has been repaired but the area remains under boil water notice.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday morning, Gulfport lifted the boil water advisory that’s been in place for a large area near Memorial Hospital. It impacted homes and businesses in areas off Broad Avenue east to Milner Stadium and north of the railroad tracks.

The advisory began with a weekend lighting strike that resulted in a busted water main just south of Memorial Hospital. The broken line was fixed on Monday, and pressure was restored, but the boil water notice had to remain for 48 hours.

Multiple tests performed by the Gulfport Water Works Division show the water is now safe to drink.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport teen recovering from hit and run
Gulfport family still searching for driver in hit-and-run incident
A fatal Wednesday morning wreck on I-10 has traffic backed up near the Louisiana/Mississippi...
2 dead in I-10 crash near La. state line; traffic delayed for hours
The line has been repaired but the area remains under boil water notice.
Boil water notice impacting businesses, residents in Gulfport
Investigators are asking for your help tracking down a Moss Point man, Anthony Littroy...
Search on for man suspected of armed robbery “road trip” on Hwy 49
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

Latest News

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
A fatal Wednesday morning wreck on I-10 has traffic backed up near the Louisiana/Mississippi...
2 dead in I-10 crash near La. state line; traffic delayed for hours
I-10 traffic delayed for hours after crash near La. state line
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast