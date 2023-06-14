TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 crash near La. line causes delays

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Wednesday morning wreck on I-10 has traffic backed up near the Louisiana border.

Mississippi Highway Patrol tells us the crash happened around 3 a.m. at the 2 mile marker in westbound lanes. Westbound lanes are blocked near Highway 607.

Crews are diverting traffic at Exit 13, which will send you on a long detour if you need to head to Louisiana.

Expect traffic delays for 3 hours, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation’s traffic map.

Avoid the area if possible. If you must travel in the area, MDOT advises you to use caution, and be prepared to stop.

We know the wreck involved an 18-wheeler. We don’t have any word on injuries yet.

