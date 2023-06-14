WLOX Careers
Surveillance video played for jury in Johnny Mount murder trial

Johnny Mount is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Biloxi Waffle House waitress Julie Brightwell.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lauren Martinez and WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New details were revealed in court Tuesday as Johnny Mount stood before a jury for first-degree murder.

He’s accused of shooting a Waffle House waitress in the head in 2015 after she told him to stop smoking indoors.

A witness told the jury it was all caught on surveillance camera.

The jury watched as the division manager for Waffle House went frame by frame through multiple angles of the shooting, showing Mount pulling a pistol out of his holster, the victim Julie Brightwell crouching behind the counter and Mount leaning over the counter to shoot her in the head.

The video then showed customers fleeing out into the parking lot as Mount went outside, put his weapon on the ground and waited for police to arrive with his hands up against the front window.

In the courtroom, Mount remained calm and stoic as the footage was played for the jury.

Mount did not speak in his own defense, but he did prepare a written statement with several biblical references.

The defense also told the jury that Mount suffers from a past traumatic brain injury and severe paranoid delusions and told them to keep that in mind as they decide the outcome of the case.

Mount has been ruled competent to stand before a jury and was brought to trial in a wheelchair.

The trial continues Wednesday, June 14, at 9 a.m.

