Several witnesses called in second day of Johnny Mount trial

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The trial for the man accused of fatally shooting a Waffle House waitress continued with day two on Wednesday.

Johnny Mount is accused of shooting a Waffle House waitress in the head in 2015 after she told him to stop smoking indoors.

Brandon Blendon, a customer in the Waffle House at the time of the shooting and also a UPS Driver, testified he was at the Waffle House with his finance, Audbrey Moody, and two of their friends. They were all on the southeast side of the restaurant. They saw the altercation. He said Brightwell asked Mount to quit smoking. She also asked him if he wanted to order food while he goes outside to smoke. Blendon said Brightwell was very respectful to Mount but that Mount was aggressive.

Aubrey Moody testified that after Mount shot Brightwell, he pointed the gun at her and all the other customers asking them if they had anything else to say. Moody said while this was happening, she pressed the button on her cell phone to alert 911.

She said after the shooting, Mount walked outside and placed the gun on the hood of her truck. As that was occurring, she passed her phone to Blendon who talked with 911, and Mount walked back into the restaurant and went into the bathroom. She heard the door to the bathroom lock and she screamed to everyone in the restaurant to run.

Moody testified that when they got outside, Blendon moved the gun from the hood of Moody’s truck to the bed of the truck, but she was uncomfortable with that so she asked Blendon to move it and he tossed it toward the bushes outside.

Bryan Wallace with the Biloxi Police Department also testified at the trial. Wallace is now a sergeant but at the time of the shooting, he was a patrol officer. Wallace said he was the initial crime scene investigator on the evening of the shooting. Wallace testified that he saw AMR loading Brightwell into an ambulance when he arrived.

He testified that when he entered the restaurant he saw blood on the floor and a spent shell casing with a belly band holster. He said it had two magazines and then two more rounds in the holster. Wallace said in all 32 more bullets were found with seven of those still in the gun. Wallace was asked to identify the gun as the murder weapon. He also found Brightwell’s purse and her driver’s license, which is how he officially identified her.

State Medical Examiner Dr. Mark LeVaughan conducted the autopsy on Julie Brightwell. He found one gunshot wound to the right above her eye and stippling to suggest the gun was held roughly three feet from her head.

Dr. Thomas Recore from the Department of Mental Health and Mississippi State Hospital conducted the competency and mental health evaluations on Mount. Recore said Mount had multiple mental health evaluations since his arrest. Part of those exams included school records, legal records, and collateral information from family as well as other sources.

“Mr. Mount would have known the nature and quality and wrongfulness of his actions at the time of the alleged offense and that he would have been able to distinguish the difference between right and wrong,” Recore said.

During the evaluations, Mount told the doctor he had been living alone in an apartment in Biloxi.

The morning before the shooting, Mount traveled to Louisiana to an aunt’s house for Thanksgiving and according to information from Mount’s sister, a family member asked Mount about his relationship with his daughter whom he lost custody and access to in 2008.

At that Thanksgiving gathering, the doctor said the family said Mount was looking at his daughter’s Facebook page

Recore said during the evaluation, Mount shared that a few weeks before the shooting his application to a Master’s Degree program was rejected.

During the evaluation, he told the doctor that before he went to Waffle House he was walking on the beach and carrying a gun because he felt he was being harassed. Recore said Mount also expressed he was feeling angry when he went to the Waffle House.

When Recore asked Mount why he pulled out the gun, Recor said Mount replied “If I do this, I can’t go back.”

Mount told the doctor he stayed after the shooting because “he was not going to flee the scene of a crime.”

Recore asked why after he went into the bathroom, and Mount replied “urinating in public is illegal.”

“I do believe Mr. Mount suffered from a mental disease at the time of the event, but he would have been aware of his actions at the time of the alleged offense,” Recore said.

Under cross-examination, Mount’s defense attorney Jim Davis asked Recore, “could a person not be able to realize the nature and quality of their action and still know it’s wrong?”

Recore answered, “I can’t think of a situation where that would be true.”

This is day two of the trial in Biloxi before Circuit Court Judge Lisa Dodson.

Yesterday, defense attorney Jim Davis’s opening statement cited Mount’s traumatic brain injury and that he suffers severe paranoid delusions. He asked the jury to consider that as they weigh his testimony.

The prosecution, Billy Stage and George Huffman, in their opening statement said this is a straightforward, very simple case and the evidence will speak for itself.

