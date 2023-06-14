WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Main Street LLC to use old Biloxi water department building for redevelopment

The architects said they hope to make their mark in the downtown redevelopment plan by making the building a money-making location.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Madison and Mark Talley are architects working with Main Street LLC, and they received a green light from the city to move forward with their plans for the redevelopment of the old water department building on Main Street.

“The ability for the property to have something new on it is something that’s huge for downtown Biloxi,” said Mark Talley.

“Now we have all sorts of housing being built and new restaurants opening up,” said Mike Leonard. “It’s just popping all over and what we didn’t need is an old derelict building in the middle of this.”

Leonard is the chief administrative officer for Biloxi. He said the city was approached by the company for usage of the old building after switching locations.

“Three years ago, we were able to buy the Mississippi Power’s billing office here at Reynoir Street and we moved the water department there,” Leonard said. “Now it’s vacant.”

Madison Talley said the company chose the building because of its location.

“It’s south of the tracks and not in a flood zone. So it’s just a much better fit for this project,” Talley said. “So, when Main Street building was discussing this project with the city, I believe this property came into talks and it’s made a lot of sense and checked a lot of boxes.”

The architects said they hope to make their mark in the downtown redevelopment plan by making the building a money-making location.

“It’s a very early one in the planning phases, but it’s a multilayer approach that’s trying to make this property and other properties mixed use that would not only give back to our tourism base but also give back to the local communities,” Talley said.

Talley said now that the approval is out of the way, the next step is working closely with the city to make sure all parties are happy.

“We’re going to have more conversations with the city, really making sure all our I’s are dotted and T’s crossed,” Talley said. “It’s a win-win for everybody, our client, the city and the community.”

The developers said they are in the early design stages, and they look forward to working with the city.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When they arrived, officers found a teenage victim lying in the road. The victim was taken to...
Police searching for Gulfport hit-and-run suspect
Investigators are asking for your help tracking down a Moss Point man, Anthony Littroy...
Search on for man suspected of armed robbery “road trip” on Hwy 49
Barton was 41 years old.
Ocean Springs teacher killed in crash remembered by friends, family at celebration of life
The line has been repaired but the area remains under boil water notice.
Boil water notice impacting businesses, residents in Gulfport
Gulfport teen recovering from hit and run
Gulfport family still searching for driver in hit-and-run incident

Latest News

james Meredith prepares to speak to the Poplarville community about his 200 Mile Walk event
James Meredith visits Poplarville during his 200-mile walk against crime
Johnny Mount is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Biloxi Waffle...
Surveillance video played for jury in Johnny Mount murder trial
Mississippi Department of Transportation hosted forums at the Mississippi Association of...
MDOT talks road improvements at Supervisors convention
Mississippi Department of Transportation hosted forums at the Mississippi Association of...
MDOT talks road improvements at Supervisors convention