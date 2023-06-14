Main Street LLC to use old Biloxi water department building for redevelopment

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Madison and Mark Talley are architects working with Main Street LLC, and they received a green light from the city to move forward with their plans for the redevelopment of the old water department building on Main Street.

“The ability for the property to have something new on it is something that’s huge for downtown Biloxi,” said Mark Talley.

“Now we have all sorts of housing being built and new restaurants opening up,” said Mike Leonard. “It’s just popping all over and what we didn’t need is an old derelict building in the middle of this.”

Leonard is the chief administrative officer for Biloxi. He said the city was approached by the company for usage of the old building after switching locations.

“Three years ago, we were able to buy the Mississippi Power’s billing office here at Reynoir Street and we moved the water department there,” Leonard said. “Now it’s vacant.”

Madison Talley said the company chose the building because of its location.

“It’s south of the tracks and not in a flood zone. So it’s just a much better fit for this project,” Talley said. “So, when Main Street building was discussing this project with the city, I believe this property came into talks and it’s made a lot of sense and checked a lot of boxes.”

The architects said they hope to make their mark in the downtown redevelopment plan by making the building a money-making location.

“It’s a very early one in the planning phases, but it’s a multilayer approach that’s trying to make this property and other properties mixed use that would not only give back to our tourism base but also give back to the local communities,” Talley said.

Talley said now that the approval is out of the way, the next step is working closely with the city to make sure all parties are happy.

“We’re going to have more conversations with the city, really making sure all our I’s are dotted and T’s crossed,” Talley said. “It’s a win-win for everybody, our client, the city and the community.”

The developers said they are in the early design stages, and they look forward to working with the city.

