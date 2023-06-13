MDOT talks road improvements at Supervisors convention

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Department of Transportation hosted forums at the Mississippi Association of Supervisors convention in Biloxi Tuesday. Among the many topics on the agenda, roads and bridges drew a large crowd.

WLOX News reached out to MDOT Executive Director Brad White for a virtual interview. He said Mississippians all over the state are going to see a lot of orange in the future, especially in South Mississippi.

“When you look across the three counties across the Coast, all three will see projects going on that -- for a time -- Mississippi wasn’t able to do,” White said. “We received a $60 million mega grant from the United States Department of Transportation, that’ll be put to use in six lane-ing portions of I-10 in Hancock County. We have let the contract this year in Jackson County, the four lane-ing of Highway 57 from I-10 north to Vancleave. That’s a $212 million project.”

Soon, MDOT will also work to expand lanes on Highway 49 in Gulfport and Highway 90 in Ocean Springs. One of the biggest hurdles for any work that was planned in recent years is inflation.

“Where MDOT has gotten a lot more money than they’re used to getting, the project costs have skyrocketed,” said Jackson County District Four Supervisor Troy Ross. “Everything is coming in 30, 40% higher. Hopefully, we can make it through the year and realize we still have enough money to do the projects even with the increases because the legislature and all levels have been good and they’ve gotten more funds and divvied it out to needed projects. But we still have such increased prices I don’t know if we’ll be ahead of the game when the inflation is over.”

At the convention, WLOX News spoke to MDOT’s Local Public Agency engineer Lee Frederick. He works with local governments to bring road projects to life. He knows exactly how rising costs have impacted future work.

“You find ways to get creative and cut costs. Either it’s a thinner structure, if we can work it that way. It’s just about how creative you can be and still maintain the integrity of the spec,” he said.

Executive Director Brad White also told WLOX, a pro-construction meeting for the expansion of the I-10 / Menge Avenue interchange is planned for next week. That work needs to happen before Buc-ee’s construction can begin. After next week, timelines will be announced for the projects.

