Coast Life: Exploring the Flea Market at Menge

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Menge Ave. exit off I-10 is expected to become one of the busiest on the Coast with the arrival of Buc-ee’s in the next few years. The exit is already a must stop for those seeking bargains or rare items.

When you pull off I-10 and into the Flea Market at Menge, you step into a community from what feels like a different time.

The flea market means family for Michelle Whitfield, she bought the land just off the interstate in 1995.

“We built it from the ground up and that was our main criteria, being easy access off the interstate,” said Whitfield.

Almost 30 years later Whitfield still opens the flea market every weekend. People stop in from all over like Nancy Martinez from New Orleans.

“It’s a nice day just to get out, walk around and see somebody else’s trash that will be my treasure for the day,” said Martinez.

She had a specific treasure in mind.

“Always bird houses, I have to find as many bird houses as I can,” Martinez said.

You can find just about anything you can imagine from wood works, art, to VHS tapes from the 80′s. Prince Wright from Gulfport sees the market as a chance to feed his collection.

“I’m a big anime video game fan, so I wanted to see what I could find today,” Wright said. “I’ll probably spend over $100 here right now.”

On most weekends more than 100 vendors will set up shop. Carl Herrington was one of the flea market’s first vendors 28 years ago, he’s still offering his eclectic items.

“I sell jewelry, I sell knives, sun glasses, lighters and a variety of toys,” Herrington said. “You meet people from all over the world out here and you make money.”

Along with the buying and selling, plenty of stories are told and legends grown. Some even claim the market is haunted.

“We’ve actually had a crew of ghost busters out here at one time because of incidents where stuff would be falling off some of the buildings and they couldn’t identify it,” Whitfield said.

Putting the ghost stories aside people keep coming back year after year especially when money gets tight.

“Coming out here they can get more bang for their buck,” Whitfield said. “Flea markets tend to thrive even in down times because people are looking for a bargain. We are really one of the oldest industries in existence when you think about it. Flea markets go back to ancient Mesopotamia.”

Across from the interstate is just an empty lot, but the landscape will be changing drastically with the popular road trip stop Buc-ee’s expected to come soon.

“We have new development that’s coming in across from us and we’re hoping that will draw in even more people,” said Whitfield. “We don’t have any plans to go anywhere even though we have big stores coming in around us, we’re still going to be here. We are a Coast tradition and as long as we can stay here we’ll be here.”

There’s no weekends off, you can find vendors selling every single Saturday and Sunday throughout the entire year.

The flea market offers free booths for non profit and charitable organizations.

More Information: https://www.fleamarketatmenge.com/

