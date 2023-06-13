Boil water notice impacting businesses, residents in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A boil water advisory is impacting businesses and residents in Gulfport.

The advisory began when a water main busted just south of Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. It was fixed on Monday after it was struck by a lightning bolt just days earlier.

The notice is active in the areas off Broad Avenue east to Milner Stadium and north of the railroad tracks. It will remain in place until 48 hours after pressure was restored.

Crystal Moran is a dentist at Smile Country Orthodontist, where water is a necessity. She said working under a boil water advisory isn’t easy.

“We’re having to use bottled water and some patients we’re having to reschedule until later in the week, hoping that the issue is resolved,” Moran said.

She said she can’t use certain dental devices because they require water to run through them. She also said when a water issue happens, she’d like better communication from the city.

“If they could do some other sort of system, as far as having some kind of back up, maybe for the city, especially for businesses that require water in order to be able to function,” she said.

Memorial Hospital was also impacted. A hospital spokesperson said the broken water main hasn’t interrupted business; they’ve been providing their patients with bottled water.

Tyler Gentry, Gulfport’s assistant director of public works operations, said he wants residences to stay calm and follow their guidelines.

“They can use bottled water and they can boil their water vigorously for 30 seconds and it’s safe to use,” Gentry said. “We have boil water notices regularly anytime we lose any pressure due to a main break you have to go under a boil water notice advisory for the safety.”

Moran said she’ll have to hold on a little longer until the advisory is lifted.

“We’re going to just have to keep pushing the appointments back until the issue is resolved,” she said. “It’s very difficult and I hope it’s resolved really soon.”

