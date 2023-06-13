Biloxi issues discussed at Morning Call event

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Breakfast and Biloxi issues were on the menu at Tuesday’s Morning Call event hosted by the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce at the IP Casino Resort and Spa.

Councilmen Nathan Barret, Felix Gines and Paul Tisdale dished out information on subjects like the A Better Way to Give program and the recent work by the city council on special event ordinances.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich said balance is the key concerning both these issues.

“Panhandling is not an occupation,” Gilich said. “This is two-fold. First, discourage the professional panhandling, then help some folks with vouchers and those that need help. You have to be accommodating with whatever law you put in place, as well as the spring break issues that were obvious this year.”

The next workshop to discuss those ordinances is on June 20, right before Biloxi’s next big event, Scrapin’ the Coast.

