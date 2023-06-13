WLOX Careers
Another hot and humid day. Few showers possible.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re back into the high heat and humidity! We’ll be in the low 90s this afternoon, and the high humidity could cause the heat index to be over 100. Drink plenty of water and take some breaks in the A/C if you’re going to spend much time outside. While it looks like most of the rain today will miss us to the north, a few showers and storms may sneak in by the afternoon.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with temperatures only dropping into the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be blazing hot again with highs in the low to mid 90s. Each day will bring the chance for a few showers and storms. Not everyone is guaranteed to see rain, but some of us could see heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Friday and Saturday will be just as hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will likely be between 100-110! Once again, a few showers and storms are possible.

