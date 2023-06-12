South Mississippi Summer Fair offers family-friendly environment to guests in first weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Rides, food and games: a combination that attracted families to the Biloxi Coliseum for some summer fun.

Brandon Cuevas is part of the special events marketing team. He says the fair offers something for guests of all ages, even those with special needs.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re four or 40, you’re going to enjoy a horse doing tricks or a magic show and it’s shocking for everyone,” said Cuevas. “And for our special needs friends, we have a sensory zone if they feel overwhelmed or need a moment to step away, we have that quiet place for their sensory overload.”

Cuevas says families are taking advantage of the fair while it’s in town.

“Our attendance has really picked up and seems to be increasing more and everyone seems to be having a good time,” said Cuevas.

Frank Gantt and his family are no strangers to the summer fair. They go every year when they can. “It’s pretty much a family tradition now,” said Gantt. “We got the grandkids, all my other kids are grown and gone, and we bring them out to spoil them basically.”

“And we’re always going to come,” said Lesean Brown. “We love the fair because it’s a family-friendly environment.”

Lesean Brown is one of the vendors at the fair and he is also no stranger to the fair. Brown says he and his wife came to the fair every year for six years all due to the friendly environment.

“They come back and be like ‘I remember you guys from last year’, “said Brown. “So, we enjoy that also, it’s rewarding.”

With family attractions making their way into South Mississippi like Paradise Pier and yearly events like the fair, Brown and Gantt both say they are happy to see families have something to do.

“It’s fun. All you have to do is come out once and you’ll have a good time with your grandkids or kids, and you’ll enjoy yourselves,” said Gantt.

“Family and friends don’t get together as much as they can except for funerals or birthday parties or something like that. So any chance you get to be with your family, you have to enjoy it,” said Brown. “You only live once because tomorrow is not promised to nobody. So you got to family and friends. That’s a must in life.”

The fair continues Monday evening, with gates opening at 5 p.m. Next Sunday is the final day.

