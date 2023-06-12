WLOX Careers
Search on for man suspected of armed robbery "road trip" on Hwy 49

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators are asking for your help tracking down a Moss Point man, Anthony Littroy Kirkland, who’s accused of committing four armed robberies in one day.

According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, one of the robberies happened in Harrison County, two robberies occurred in Hattiesburg, and another was further up Hwy 49 in Mendenhall. Kirkland was driving a maroon Jeep Compass, unknown year, with a paper or dealer tag.

If you’ve seen Kirkland or have any information that could help investigators find him, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (877) 787-5898 or through the app, P3 Tips. They’re offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

