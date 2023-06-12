Police searching for Gulfport hit-and-run suspect

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a Gulfport hit-and-run.

Police said around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 15000 block of Dedeaux Road for a reported hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, officers found a teenage victim lying in the road. The victim was taken to an area hospital and later airlifted to a trauma center, where she is currently in serious condition.

During the investigation, officers spoke to witnesses at the scene who observed a blue sedan traveling eastbound in the left lane hitting the victim and continuing on.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

