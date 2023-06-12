Monday’s Forecast

Hot temperatures in the 90s for highs today. And the heat index could be as hot as 100 to 107. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible today. South MS’s best rain chances are mainly this afternoon and evening. Due to the extra heat, some of today’s thunderstorms could become strong enough to trigger severe thunderstorm warnings. So, be mindful of the potential risks of hail the size of quarters or larger as well as thunderstorm wind gusts of 60 miles per hour or greater.

