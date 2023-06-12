WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Monday’s Forecast

Highs in the sizzling low to mid 90s with a heat index topping 100° today. If thunderstorms develop, they may become strong enough to trigger warnings. Click an
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hot temperatures in the 90s for highs today. And the heat index could be as hot as 100 to 107. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible today. South MS’s best rain chances are mainly this afternoon and evening. Due to the extra heat, some of today’s thunderstorms could become strong enough to trigger severe thunderstorm warnings. So, be mindful of the potential risks of hail the size of quarters or larger as well as thunderstorm wind gusts of 60 miles per hour or greater.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time.
Missing boater found dead in George County
Doors open to the public next Saturday at 10 a.m.
New train museum offers sneak peek ahead of grand opening
Southern Miss drops Game 2 of the Hattiesburg Super Regional
Big inning vaults Vols past Golden Eagles at Super Regional
Barton was 41 years old.
Ocean Springs teacher killed in crash remembered by friends, family at celebration of life
School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads

Latest News

Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Warm and muggy tonight
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast