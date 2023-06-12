WLOX Careers
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans chef reported missing -- and then dead -- turned up alive Monday (June 12 ) in the most bizarre twist possible.

Demietriek Scott, 47 was reported missing on June 10. Police say the person who made the report had not had any contact in person or via cell phone with Scott in two weeks. Family members said earlier Monday that the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office had given them a preliminary notification that a dead body found dumped in the Ninth Ward earlier Monday morning was believed to be Scott.

But shortly before 4 p.m., as reporters gathered near the family’s house to report on Scott’s death, the missing chef suddenly walked up, very much alive.

“I’ve been around,” Scott said. “I’ve been around. I essentially just needed some time for myself. ... Life caves in on you sometimes, and that’s just what happened.

“I appreciate (the concern). I didn’t know that was a thing. ... I just needed to get away from everything and just stay in a little while.”

Scott said he was “truly grateful” for the outpouring of concern.

“It makes a difference,” Scott said. “I just needed to sit still ... and get a moment for me.”

New Orleans police were on the scene of an unidentified body found under the France Street bridge at the intersection of Florida Avenue Monday morning.

Scott, born and raised in the Seventh Ward, operates Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ food truck and cooked at some of the city’s most famous restaurants, including Commander’s Palace, Windsor Court, and Redfish Grill.

