Gulfport’s first medical cannabis dispensary to open Wednesday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s first medical marijuana dispensary is opening this week.

GreenWise Cannabis Company is inviting the public out to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

The company is based in Madison with two locations already running in Tupelo and Starkville.

According to management, its medical marijuana is both grown and tested in Mississippi.

“We’ve noticed that there really is a need for this product, for this medicine, for the patients, even greater than what we thought going into it,” operations director Randy Kirby said. “People come in with testimonials every day at our other locations, and it’s just a blessing to be able to work with something like that.”

GreenWise Cannabis owner Stephanie Gray is a cancer patient from Mississippi. She was diagnosed with a rare type in 2019.

According to her husband, Michael Gray, the cannabis plant has helped alleviate much of her pain following three surgeries.

“Bringing a new industry and a new product to Mississippians that overwhelmingly voted to have medical cannabis makes me, and my whole team, feel really, honestly, just like, innovative, proud to bring a product that Mississippians wanted and needed,” he said. “And it works in my own family. My wife is a medical cannabis patient, as well as the owner of GreenWise Cannabis Company, so she enjoys seeing the patients get the medicine that they need, and we enjoy bringing that to them.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony, which is open to the public, is set for Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The store is located at 9113 Highway 49, Suite 100.

The group will officially open for business Wednesday. Until then, no product is inside the building.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.