Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - It was a crazy wildlife encounter for boaters and swimmers at Orange Beach’s popular Robinson Island Saturday, June 10, 2023. A small school of hammerhead sharks swam up and stayed a while, putting on a show. A lot of folks pulled out their phones and got video, causing quite a stir on social media. One even got video with his drone.\

Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at popular swimming hole (Taylor Graham)

Imagine swimming around, cooling off in just a couple feet of crystal-clear water one minute and the next, several sharks decide they want to join the party. That’s just what happened. Rob Ristaneo was one of several who videoed the incredible moment from a boat. In his video, you can see the Perdido Pass Bridge in the background. Paul Hubble got an up-close look while standing in the water.

“I’ve never seen that. Every weekend for years and I’ve never seen sharks come up like that,” Hubbard said of the experience.

Robinson Island is a popular swimming spot with shallow sandbars surrounding it. Taylor Graham was approaching the island just as the sharks were swimming up and got his drone in the sky. The drone’s perspective provides a unique look at the astonishing encounter. Graham continued to film until the sharks wrapped up their soiree with the humans and swan back into deeper water. His drone has captured some pretty cool stuff, but Graham said this ranks near the top.

“It’s pretty up there, especially for being inshore at the islands where everybody kind of hangs out. I’ve been going there a long time and I’ve never seen that before,” Graham said. “I’m sure they’re there often but never before have been able to see it.”

The shark videos on social media have been viewed and commented on thousands of times. We seem to have an undying fascination with sharks. There’s been plenty of speculation as to what they were up to. Most think they were searching out their favorite foods.

Kevin Anson is Chief Biologist over Alabama Marine Fisheries-Saltwater Division and after seeing Graham’s aerial footage, tends to agree with those assumptions and said it gave him a unique perspective.

“It’s an interesting video and it’s great that people do have the technology that’s readily available because they do provide a lot of things that normally, most folks wouldn’t be able to see, you know, myself included so it is neat to see those types of behaviors that are exhibited by animals that again, normally we just don’t have an opportunity to see,” Anson said.

Anson said the three species of hammerhead sharks common in our area have powerful sensor glands in their oddly shaped heads, helping them detect rays, flounder and other prey along the sea floor.

From the video, it does appear that the sharks are just going about their business, despite all the people around, providing a tremendous experience for those who got to see it.

