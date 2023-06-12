WLOX Careers
Defendant in Gulf Coast Walmart arson case sentenced to four years

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a man to four years in prison for his role in a string of Walmart fires along the Gulf Coast in 2021.

U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer also ordered Michael Bottorff, 22, to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years after his arrest and to pay nearly $7.3 million for the damage caused to two stores in Mobile and two in Mississippi.

Defense attorney Fred Helmsing sought lenience, arguing that his client played a minimal role in the conspiracy. He suggested that his client was under the influence of Jeffery Sikes, the man who hatched the plan.

“Sikes determined who did what, when they did it and how they did it,” Helmsing wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “The analysis of the conduct of the group must be viewed through the lens of Sikes’s dominance and control.”

Moorer sentenced Sikes last month to 18 years in prison.

Bottorff moved with his parents and younger siblings to Lillian with Sikes and his family. The conspiracy involved the production of a manifesto called “Declaration of War and Demands for the People,” which called for better pay and working conditions for Walmart employees, among other demands.

“The background facts of this case read more like a novel than a typical criminal indictment,” Helmsing wrote. “As with all such stories, at the heart of the saga is a villain. Here that villain is Jeffrey Sikes. Not only is Sikes the central character in the story, it is fair to say that the story would not exist at all (certainly as it relates to Michael) without him.”

Bottorff, Helmsing wrote, “simply did not have the tools to break free.”

Helmsing noted that his client was not present for any of the fires and mostly worked, often more than 40 hours a week, at a restaurant. It was, the lawyer wrote, among the only legitimate income that the extended family received during that time.

Helmsing wrote that “basic fairness and common sense” called for a sentencing break.

“During most of the conduct which preceded the Wal-Mart fires, Michael did not live in this area,” he said. “When he did move to Baldwin County to live with his family, he moved into an existing situation he had no role in creating.”

Bottorff’s father, Sean Bottorff, will be the last of the eight defendants to be sentenced. That hearing is scheduled for August.

