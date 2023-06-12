WLOX Careers
Coast Coliseum reports high attendance for conference, credits strong tourism

The Supervisors Convention is happening through Thursday.
By Noah Noble
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Association of Supervisors’ 94th annual conference began Monday at the Coast Coliseum. The event draws in 3,000 attendees from across the state. It is that kind of exposure that tourism leaders hope to cash in on.

“There will be about three thousand folks here for four days. Midweek, shoulder of the week, great for us to build reservations and attendance,” said Coastal Mississippi Tourism CEO Judy Young. “The events for May and June, so far, have almost bumped 20,000 in attendance. That’s a significant impact. When we have over 20,000 in a quarter, that kind of attendance generates a $3.3 million impact.”

The Coast Coliseum told WLOX News, the convention space is nearly fully booked for the month, and that points to a booming tourism industry.

“We literally have two vacant days remaining this month,” said Coast Coliseum executive director Matt McDonnell. “It’s non-stop, day after day, weekend after weekend, well into the evenings for many of the events coming. It’s really gotten to the point where it’s harder to book into this building now than ever before because there’s so much demand for South Mississippi.”

The convention is happening through Thursday, with tons of events happening daily and a Kid’s Zone with games and bouncy houses.

