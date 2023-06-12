WLOX Careers
Coast charter boats reeling in big business this summer

South Mississippi charter boat captains say business is good. Guests have been catching a lot of fish, and so far this year there have been few storms or uncommon phenomena like algae blooms to slow things down.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For coast charter boat captain Jay Trochesset, 2023 marks year 50 behind the wheel at Silver Dollar Charters. He and other charter boat captains say the good news is they’ve been catching a lot of fish, and taking lots of charter trips out into the Mississippi Sound and Gulf of Mexico.

“We’ve been doing all right. As long as we don’t have a storm in June or July, we’ll be good. There’s a lot of people fishing, and everyone has a boat now,” Trochesset said.

Coming off the big weekend with the Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Trochesset and others say they’ve been busy, especially with the beginning of red snapper season on June 1st.

“We’ve been snapper fishing a lot since out season started. Today we’ve got a lot of wind, which isn’t good, and I think it’s supposed to blow hard again on Wednesday,” he said. “The weather plays a huge part when you have to go offshore.”

Right now, he says there’s more clearer water coming in which means they’ve been catching different types of fish.

“The pretty water came in earlier this year. We’ve been catching a lot of dolphin, one of our boats hooked a sailfish out there,” Trochesset added. “Cobia have been better than advertised in the last five years, so everything’s okay.”

So far, no storms, no algae blooms or uncommon phenomena have been around to slow down what they do, which is reel in the big ones in our local waters. We’re also told they haven’t been catching as many redfish as usual, but they hope as the summer goes on, that trend will change.

