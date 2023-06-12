WLOX Careers
Blazing hot today. Few storms possible.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a scorcher today! We’ll easily be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, and the high humidity will make the heat index about 100-105. Drink plenty of water and find some shade if you’re going to spend much time outside. We also have the chance for hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening. While the severe weather risk is low, a few storms could have strong wind gusts and large hail.

Most of the rain will exit shortly before midnight tonight. Thanks to the high humidity, we won’t cool down much at all. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be another blazing hot day with highs in the low 90s. A few more showers and storms will be possible.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will give us a chance for a few more showers and storms. It’s going to be very hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. Some upper 90s are possible north of I-10. The heat index could be higher than 105!

