Summer Blues Brunch hosted by 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several people spent this morning having brunch at the 100 Men Hall while listening to blues music.

Loud blues music bounced off the walls of the hall, located in Bay St. Louis.

The hall was packed with people enjoying food while listening to Alvin Youngblood Hart. Director Rachel Dangermond says this is the first Summer Brunch.

“I think Mississippi and blues go together — we are in the Mississippi Blues Trail. We are either the beginning or the end of the blues trail, so this is a part of our legacy,” Dangermond.

Harvey Hood came down from Pearlington to celebrate his birthday.

“You do what you love to do on your birthday, and I love the blues,” Hood said.

Hood is a big fan of Blues Music, so stopping by was a must.

“I grew up rock n’ roll, but at my old age, around 40, I started getting into blues. Blues is kind of the heart of rock n’ roll — that’s where it came from, and it all started right here in Mississippi,” Hood said.

Director Dangermond says this is only the beginning of their 100th year celebrations.

“We have a big program coming up next weekend. It’s the end of our 100th year of programming. We are having the rise of our Disco DJ weekend. We are going to have a tribute to Donna Summer. Then, we are going to have a dance marathon. You don’t have to blast 10 hours, but the longest person on the dance floor gets 100 dollars cash prize,” Dangermond said.

