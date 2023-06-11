WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Southern Miss baseball fans pack ‘The Pete’ for Super Regional

Fans have right-field Roost jumping during Super Regional
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss baseball fans packed out Pete Taylor Park Saturday for Hattiesburg Super Regional against Tennessee.

“Eags by 90, Eags by 90,” Southern Miss fan Anthony Palazzolo said. “We’re going to win this thing,”

A sea of black and gold filled the stands Saturday.

From old to young, fans were celebrating. Some say they started early this morning.

“Oh, I’m feeling great,” Southern Miss Fan Kyle Stoner said. “We’ve been here since 8:45, been out here early in the morning, been out here ready for the Eagles to play,”

The game may have started at 2 p.m., but the anticipation to see the Eagles play has been building up for the last few days.

“We’re already up with a sizeable lead, 4-0, so I’m pretty excited to see how the game goes,” Golden Eagle supporter Hayes Burks said.

One fan says that he knows the Eagles will get the job done.

“I’m feeling pretty good, you know, Tennessee is 5-12 on the road this season, and coming to a hostile environment like Pete Taylor Park, it’s going to be difficult for the Volunteers,” Southern Miss fan Justin Estes said. “Yeah, definitely, it’s going to be hostile for them, especially when you’re in orange and black like that.

“It’s going to be black and gold all the way (Saturday).”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday morning, broken windows got a temporary fix.
Car crashes through longtime Gulfport drugstore
The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams
Doors open to the public next Saturday at 10 a.m.
New train museum offers sneak peek ahead of grand opening
comeback cooler aim to grow volunteer involvement
Comeback Coolers preparing to send aid during crisis
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
Three juveniles, 18-year-old arrested after firing shots at apartment building in Biloxi

Latest News

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Fans keep Right Field Roost rockin' at Super Regional
Fans have right-field Roost jumping during Super Regional
Blueberry Jubilee 2023 moved the festival along Main Street with the hope of highlighting their...
Blueberry Jubilee welcomes new changes to festivities
Vendors lined around the stadium allowing people to grab a bite to eat and shop.
Climb CDC Spring Fest at Milner Stadium brings food, fellowship