WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Gulf Coast Billfish Classic 2023 closes out with award ceremony

The presentation was held at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi.
The presentation was held at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - From June 5 to June 11, dozens of boats competed in the Gulf Coast Billfish Classic to snag major cash prizes.

This marked the 27th year for the premiere fishing and angler event. At the end of each competition, the organization concludes the event with an award ceremony for all who participated.

The presentation was held at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi.

“Just having everyone traveling from Texas to South Florida,” said Robbie Carter, “Billfish Classic Event Director. “Guys were just so eager to come back to Biloxi. We had teams coming from the Bahamas, trying to get last-minute engine fixes. Like, they were hellbent on coming to Biloxi and being a part of the big show that we put on.”

Participants were judged in five categories and awarded first, second, and third place. A total of eight trophies were given out at the ceremony.

“To win the event you want the biggest Blue Marlin, but we have catch and release categories, tuna, dolphin, and wahoo,” says Carter.”

And based on the weight and size of the fish, the better chances competitors have to bring home huge cash payouts ranging from three thousand to fifty thousand dollars.

“The turnout, we had eighty-plus boats and we paid out over 1.5 million dollars,” Bobbie Carter, Billfish Classic Director. “We had a great crowd down for the weigh-in so you could not have asked for a better event.”

Organization directors say they are working to expand the marina for next year with the goal of providing additional slips.

See the full list of categories below:

BLUE MARLIN

  • First Place $100,000
  • Second Place $50,000
  • Third Place $25,000

TUNA

  • First Place $30,000
  • Second Place $15,000
  • Third Place $10,000

BILL MCLELLAN CATCH & RELEASE AWARDS

  • First Place $30,000
  • Second Place $15,000
  • Third Place $10,000

WAHOO

  • First Place $30,000
  • Second Place $15,000
  • Third Place $10,000

DOLPHIN

  • First Place $30,000
  • Second Place $15,000
  • Third Place $10,000

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday morning, broken windows got a temporary fix.
Car crashes through longtime Gulfport drugstore
Doors open to the public next Saturday at 10 a.m.
New train museum offers sneak peek ahead of grand opening
The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams
The identity of the man is being withheld at this time.
Missing boater found dead in George County
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
Three juveniles, 18-year-old arrested after firing shots at apartment building in Biloxi

Latest News

The first Summer Blues Brunch was sold out.
Summer Blues Brunch hosted by 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Fans keep Right Field Roost rockin' at Super Regional
Southern Miss baseball fans pack ‘The Pete’ for Super Regional
Fans keep Right Field Roost rockin' at Super Regional
Fans have right-field Roost jumping during Super Regional