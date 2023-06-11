Gulf Coast Billfish Classic 2023 closes out with award ceremony

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - From June 5 to June 11, dozens of boats competed in the Gulf Coast Billfish Classic to snag major cash prizes.

This marked the 27th year for the premiere fishing and angler event. At the end of each competition, the organization concludes the event with an award ceremony for all who participated.

The presentation was held at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi.

“Just having everyone traveling from Texas to South Florida,” said Robbie Carter, “Billfish Classic Event Director. “Guys were just so eager to come back to Biloxi. We had teams coming from the Bahamas, trying to get last-minute engine fixes. Like, they were hellbent on coming to Biloxi and being a part of the big show that we put on.”

Participants were judged in five categories and awarded first, second, and third place. A total of eight trophies were given out at the ceremony.

“To win the event you want the biggest Blue Marlin, but we have catch and release categories, tuna, dolphin, and wahoo,” says Carter.”

And based on the weight and size of the fish, the better chances competitors have to bring home huge cash payouts ranging from three thousand to fifty thousand dollars.

“The turnout, we had eighty-plus boats and we paid out over 1.5 million dollars,” Bobbie Carter, Billfish Classic Director. “We had a great crowd down for the weigh-in so you could not have asked for a better event.”

Organization directors say they are working to expand the marina for next year with the goal of providing additional slips.

See the full list of categories below:

BLUE MARLIN

First Place $100,000

Second Place $50,000

Third Place $25,000

TUNA

First Place $30,000

Second Place $15,000

Third Place $10,000

BILL MCLELLAN CATCH & RELEASE AWARDS

First Place $30,000

Second Place $15,000

Third Place $10,000

WAHOO

First Place $30,000

Second Place $15,000

Third Place $10,000

DOLPHIN

First Place $30,000

Second Place $15,000

Third Place $10,000

