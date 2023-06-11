WLOX Careers
Couple celebrates 35th wedding anniversary at USM Super Regional

The University of Southern MIssissippi9 announced that 5,820 fans packed Pete Taylor Park for...
The University of Southern MIssissippi9 announced that 5,820 fans packed Pete Taylor Park for the first game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional, the second-largest crowd in the park's history(Patrick Johnstone/WLBT)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi fans have gathered at Pete Taylor Park from all over the state to support the Golden Eagles against the University of Tennessee Volunteers Sunday at the Hattiesburg Super Regional

Some have visited here for decades; some have been here for only a few seasons.

But they all share memories of cheering on Southern Mississippi baseball.

The traditions run deep, from a little girl’s bike in a tree to the Fat Heads to even a rooster.

However, for one couple, Jeannene and Ken Garbee, they were celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.

“We have supported Southern (Miss) sports and being in Hattiesburg,” Jeannene Garbee said. “So, we’re big sports fans to begin with, of every sport, and so, just happy to be here.

“Whether they take it or not, they’ve done a great job. To the top! To the top!”

The Garbees’ one wish was to have the Golden Eagles go to Omaha for the College Baseball World Series, which for them, would be the best wedding anniversary present ever.

