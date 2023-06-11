Climb CDC Spring Fest at Milner Stadium brings food, fellowship

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday afternoon, Milner Stadium served as the scene of the Climb CDC Spring Fest, with dozens of people coming out for a time of fellowship and fun.

Vendors lined around the stadium allowing people to grab a bite to eat and shop. The Gulfport-based event featured a car show, a BBQ competition, food trucks and more.

“This one is a little unique,” explained Jake Cook, Climb CDC Chief Operating Officer. “We’re bringing some of our local car guys instead of them traveling out of town to attend different car shows. We have an opportunity right here. So, we tried to mix it up. We also have a bunch of resource partners from our different communities. They’re here to tell everybody what they do and how they can help assist the community. That’s what makes ours a little different.”

This is the second year the organization has held the Spring Fest.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.