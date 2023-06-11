WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Climb CDC Spring Fest at Milner Stadium brings food, fellowship

The Gulfport-based event featured a car show, a BBQ competition, food trucks and more.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday afternoon, Milner Stadium served as the scene of the Climb CDC Spring Fest, with dozens of people coming out for a time of fellowship and fun.

Vendors lined around the stadium allowing people to grab a bite to eat and shop. The Gulfport-based event featured a car show, a BBQ competition, food trucks and more.

“This one is a little unique,” explained Jake Cook, Climb CDC Chief Operating Officer. “We’re bringing some of our local car guys instead of them traveling out of town to attend different car shows. We have an opportunity right here. So, we tried to mix it up. We also have a bunch of resource partners from our different communities. They’re here to tell everybody what they do and how they can help assist the community. That’s what makes ours a little different.”

This is the second year the organization has held the Spring Fest.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams
One person is dead and another is injured after a Thursday evening shooting in Bay St. Louis.
Fight between couple over gun turns deadly, Bay St. Louis police say
Saturday morning, broken windows got a temporary fix.
Car crashes through longtime Gulfport drugstore
Doors open to the public next Saturday at 10 a.m.
New train museum offers sneak peek ahead of grand opening
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
Three juveniles, 18-year-old arrested after firing shots at apartment building in Biloxi

Latest News

Kids from different states registered for the competition.
YMCA, Biloxi Shuckers host MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition
The identity of the man is being withheld at this time.
Missing boater found dead in George County
Vendors lined around the stadium allowing people to grab a bite to eat and shop.
Climb CDC Spring Fest at Milner Stadium brings food, fellowship
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast