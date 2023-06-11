Blueberry Jubilee welcomes new changes to festivities

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Blueberries and vendors filled the streets in downtown Poplarville for the Blueberry Jubilee, where first-time guests had the chance to join the fun.

“When I got here and started to walk around and see the stuff on display, it met and raised the bar on my expectation,” said Vanesse Conley.

First-time vendors even joined in on the celebration.

“It’s great for the community, great for local business owners, small business owners to get their product out there and support the community,” said Melinda Keller.

This year’s celebration brought some new changes including a golf cart parade Friday evening. It also included keeping the festivities to Main Street with the intent to highlight local businesses.

Vendors like Melinda Keller say this change helped to bring foot traffic to her tent.

“It was well organized, it’s been great,” said Keller. “People were walking down with no traffic all along the streets. I think it’s a great setup.”

“Best idea they ever had.” said Reginald Smith.

Kesha Smith and Reginald Smith sold their food at the Jubilee for three years and say they like the idea of having vendors in one spot instead of spreading out like in previous years.

“I think some vendors may have gotten passed up because they were scattered out,” said Kesha Smith. “But now everyone is on the main street, and it gives all vendors a chance to get their products out there.”

Despite some slight confusion over vendor placing, both vendors tell us they will come back next year because of the organization and the support from other local businesses.

“I don’t know if they are normally open on this day and the streets are blocked off, but they were still open and supporting the small business and other patrons.”

“It’s just a good place to hang out. And very organized event,” said Smith.

Vendors we spoke with say they’re looking forward to expressing their feedback to the committee for next year.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.