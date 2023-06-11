WLOX Careers
Big inning vaults Vols past Golden Eagles at Super Regional

Southern Miss drops Game 2 of the Hattiesburg Super Regional
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Super Regional has come down to a showdown.

The University of Tennessee used a six-run fourth inning to erase a four-run University of Southern Mississippi lead Sunday afternoon, and then added two more runs an inning later to secure an 8-4 victory and even the best-of-three series at a game apiece.

The teams will meet Monday in a winner-take-all Game 3. The winner of that game earns a spot in the College World Series.

Monday’s game time was not announced immediately after Sunday’s finish.

USM (46-19) had started Sunday by claiming a 5-3 victory in the continuation of Saturday’s opening game. That contest had been suspended in the bottom of ther ffith inning because of inclement weather.

The Golden Eagles led 4-0 at the time the game was suspended, and USM managed to hold off the Volunteers (42-20) thanks in large part to USM reliever Justin Storm.

Tennessee came out of the suspension swinging, finishing off the bottom of the fifth inning with three runs to pull within 4-3.

But that was it as Storm came in, got USM out of the fifth inning, then proceeded to keep Tennessee off the scoreboard over the final four innings.

