WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Amber Alert issued for kidnapped Texas girls who are believed to be in grave danger

The Dilley Police Department on Saturday, June 10, issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea...
The Dilley Police Department on Saturday, June 10, issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea Borrego, and 8-year-old Maya Borrego, two girls who are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.(TEXAS DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLEY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Dilley Police Department on Saturday issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea Borrego and 8-year-old Maya Borrego.

KWTX reports the two girls are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.

Maya was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and blue jeans while Bea was last seen wearing a black shirt.

The suspect is reportedly driving a maroon Mazda 3 with a temporary Texas license plate. The number was not provided.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Dilley Police Department at 830-965-2113.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams
One person is dead and another is injured after a Thursday evening shooting in Bay St. Louis.
Fight between couple over gun turns deadly, Bay St. Louis police say
Saturday morning, broken windows got a temporary fix.
Car crashes through longtime Gulfport drugstore
Doors open to the public next Saturday at 10 a.m.
New train museum offers sneak peek ahead of grand opening
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
Three juveniles, 18-year-old arrested after firing shots at apartment building in Biloxi

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ at first events since charges were unsealed
Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes...
Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes to make Jena Antonucci 1st female trainer to win the race
Colombia missing kids found alive
Unabomber Ted Kaczynski dies in his cell