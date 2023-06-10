WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

YMCA, Biloxi Shuckers host MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition

Kids from different states registered for the competition.
Kids from different states registered for the competition.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers and the Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA partnered to host the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition at MGM Park.

Saturday morning, several kids got a chance to play on a minor baseball league field.

Bryan Ashmore brought his son out to play.

“It’s just cool for the kids to have a chance to play on a big-league field. I know the AA team that’s big-league baseball and that’s one thing I told my son about. I said he said you will be on the Shuckers ballfield playing ball and he was excited,” Ashmore said.

This is the first time the YMCA and the Biloxi Shuckers have hosted the competition.

“We have our staff here to help facilitate the groups. We had our staff test out each station to make sure those stations are operable. Plus, it gave them the opportunity to goof off and have a good time as well. We are here to help and are happy to host them. We are just happy to have people here at the ballpark,” Shuckers community relations manager David Blackwell said.

Almost 200 kids registered from different states, such as Louisiana and Alabama.

“They’ll go through three different stations. One is a pitch station where they have five different chances to hit the target. They’ll calculate that total score then they’ll move on to the hitting portion, where they’ll hit the ball five times and see how far they can hit it, then it’s a run portion where they’ll run a 90-foot path, they’ll have to chances at that,” YMCA Membership & Marketing director Devin Matthews said.

Kids who win this competition get a chance to move on to the team championships hosted at an MLB Stadium. Those winners then get to compete in the World Series.

Brian Allen brought his son and friends to play ball. He says the kids seemed really excited to be on the field.

“It’s not every day we get on a professional venue. Just being here and seeing the field is good for them,” Allen said.

The YMCA will continue to partner with the Shuckers for future events.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams
One person is dead and another is injured after a Thursday evening shooting in Bay St. Louis.
Fight between couple over gun turns deadly, Bay St. Louis police say
Saturday morning, broken windows got a temporary fix.
Car crashes through longtime Gulfport drugstore
Doors open to the public next Saturday at 10 a.m.
New train museum offers sneak peek ahead of grand opening
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
Three juveniles, 18-year-old arrested after firing shots at apartment building in Biloxi

Latest News

Pete Taylor Park, Hill Denson Field
The evolution of Pete Taylor Park
MGCCC golf coaches come close to qualifying for the U.S. Open
bt
MGCCC golf coaches come close to qualifying for the U.S. Open
danny
Southern Miss gives their thoughts on Tennessee