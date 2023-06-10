YMCA, Biloxi Shuckers host MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers and the Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA partnered to host the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition at MGM Park.

Saturday morning, several kids got a chance to play on a minor baseball league field.

Bryan Ashmore brought his son out to play.

“It’s just cool for the kids to have a chance to play on a big-league field. I know the AA team that’s big-league baseball and that’s one thing I told my son about. I said he said you will be on the Shuckers ballfield playing ball and he was excited,” Ashmore said.

This is the first time the YMCA and the Biloxi Shuckers have hosted the competition.

“We have our staff here to help facilitate the groups. We had our staff test out each station to make sure those stations are operable. Plus, it gave them the opportunity to goof off and have a good time as well. We are here to help and are happy to host them. We are just happy to have people here at the ballpark,” Shuckers community relations manager David Blackwell said.

Almost 200 kids registered from different states, such as Louisiana and Alabama.

“They’ll go through three different stations. One is a pitch station where they have five different chances to hit the target. They’ll calculate that total score then they’ll move on to the hitting portion, where they’ll hit the ball five times and see how far they can hit it, then it’s a run portion where they’ll run a 90-foot path, they’ll have to chances at that,” YMCA Membership & Marketing director Devin Matthews said.

Kids who win this competition get a chance to move on to the team championships hosted at an MLB Stadium. Those winners then get to compete in the World Series.

Brian Allen brought his son and friends to play ball. He says the kids seemed really excited to be on the field.

“It’s not every day we get on a professional venue. Just being here and seeing the field is good for them,” Allen said.

The YMCA will continue to partner with the Shuckers for future events.

