More heat today. A few strong storms are possible.

Get ready for another toasty day! We’re going to quickly warm up this morning, and we’ll top out in the low 90s by the early afternoon. Most of the morning will be dry, but some hit or miss showers and storms will pop-up this afternoon and evening. We’re also going to watch some clusters of showers and storms to our west. If they hold together, we could see some gusty winds and large hail.

Most of the rain will exit shortly after midnight. We’ll only cool down into the upper 60s and low 70s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be another hot and humid day with highs near 90. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible in the afternoon, but not everyone will see rain.

We’ll heat up a little more by Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Once again, hit or miss showers and storms will develop. Believe it or not, it’s going to be hotter by Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s!

