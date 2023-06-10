Comeback Coolers preparing to send aid during crisis

OCEAN SPRINGS Miss. (WLOX) - Comeback Coolers is recruiting more helping hands on the Gulf Coast. With the start of hurricane season, the organization is preparing to help if disaster strikes.

Volunteers came on Friday to learn how to serve communities impacted by storms.

“We need people to help donate,” said Cathy Wild-Schuetz, Director of Operations. “We need their time and their resources. Everybody has a different thing that they’re good at. We’re not all good at everything. That’s why we really love to have people come out of all ages. We take anybody from age 2 to 99. We know that you can do something. That’s why we’re here to spread the word that we have something here for everybody and it doesn’t take a lot to make a difference in somebody’s life.”

Comeback Coolers has been in operation since Hurricane Katrina. The group has delivered ice-packed coolers with drinks, foods, and sanitation items to storm-riddled areas.

In previous relief efforts, aid has been sent to Rolling Fork, Florida, Kentucky, and Louisiana.

Over the last four years, Comeback Coolers has donated nearly 6,000 coolers to families in need.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.