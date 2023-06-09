WLOX Careers
What’s This Weekend? Sand Jam, Summer Fair, & floating in the sun

The summer heat is already rolling into South Mississippi, and there's lots of ways to get out and on the water this weekend. Flora Dedeaux has more.
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The summer heat is already rolling into South Mississippi, and there’s lots of ways to get out on the water and enjoy the warm weather this weekend. Here are some events you might want to add to your calendar.

Sand Jam ‘23

Sand Jam is back this weekend at Pascagoula Beach Park for another year of celebrating nature. Grab the kiddos and head out to the beach between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a day full of fun.

Hosted by the Jackson County Recreation Department and the City of Pascagoula, the event will host free youth fishing, free kayaking for all, beach games and so much more- including organizations teaching about nature, animals and our natural heritage.

Catch a glimpse of some cute turtles, participate in an art contest and play in the sand, all while learning about what makes our Coast habitat so special.

36th Annual South Mississippi Summer Fair

From funnel cakes to the Ferris wheel and a beautiful beach view, the South Mississippi Summer Fair returns to the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

Bring the family out for adrenaline-pumping fun with unlimited wristbands sold each day. Prices for those wristbands and parking, as well as hours for the fair, change depending on the day.

DATEADMISSIONUNLIMITED RIDE HOURSARMBAND PRICE
Friday, June 9$105-11 p.m.$30
Saturday, June 10$101-11 p.m.$30
Sunday, June 11$51-10 p.m.$30
Monday, June 12$55-10 p.m.$25
Tuesday, June 13$55-10 p.m.$25
Wednesday, June 14$55-10 p.m.$25
Thursday, June 15$55-10 p.m.$25
Friday, June 16$105-11 p.m.$30
Saturday, June 17$101-11 p.m.$30
Sunday, June 18$51-9 p.m.$30

If you can’t make it out this weekend, there’s always next! The fair runs from Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 18.

Thursday, several people stopped by the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the first day of the Summer Fair.

“All Floats NO Boats”

If you’re looking for a way to kick up your feet and relax in the sun, this event might be perfect for you: “All Floats NO Boats” returns for its second year in Biloxi on Saturday.

Grab anything that floats- as long as it’s not a boat- and head out to the water by Orangutangs Prop Stop on Lorraine Road. Orangutangs encourages everyone to tie up, float and relax while enjoying some good music, drinks, food and sunshine.

The event lasts from 2 to 6 p.m.

25th Annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic

The 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic is wrapping up its 25th year on the Coast this weekend. It’s widely known as the premier billfish tournament event in the entire Gulf of Mexico!

The tournament began earlier this week, but scales will close Saturday, and an awards ceremony will take place at Golden Nugget in Biloxi Sunday.

It’s fish on and game on for the more than 80 boats entered in the 25th annual Gulf Coast Billfish Classic.

There’s lots of other events happening this weekend, too, so there’s no shortage of ways to get out and enjoy the beautiful warm weather. For other events happening this weekend and every weekend, stay up to date on Gulf Coast Weekend’s calendar page.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

