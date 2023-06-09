Southern Rail Commission meets in Bay St. Louis, talks passenger rail service

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - They say it’s all about location.

Friday’s Southern Rail Commission was held in the old Bay St. Louis City Hall building. It’s been renovated, and the Hancock County Chamber holds meetings on the first floor. It’s also a stone’s throw away from the railroad tracks.

The commission, Amtrak and the Gulf Coast are deepening their connection as passenger rail service gets closer to reality in South Mississippi.

“We like coming to Bay St. Louis,” said Knox Ross with the Southern Rail Commission. “Back in 2016, they set the tone with an inspection train that came through here. We always try to come here, because they’re the ones that got it going, and we like being in this facility today. It’s exciting.”

You may have seen those inspection trains running along the Coast between New Orleans and Mobile. Speaking of the Port City, construction on their platform and train station is all that remains before Amtrak passenger trains begin rolling down our tracks.

“Things are moving forward in Mobile with the design. Over there, it’s more complicated because we have to get a platform and house track to store the train during the day,” Ross added.

So for now, it’s relationship building and a meeting in a new setting.

“It’s coming, and I think people don’t understand all of the hoops we have the jump through. We’re getting there, and we do not give up,” said Kay Kell.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.