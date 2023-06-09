WLOX Careers
Southern Rail Commission to announce update on Amtrak passenger service

The Southern Rail Commission preparing for a meeting tomorrow ahead of Amtrak’s return to the coast.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Rail Commission preparing for a meeting tomorrow ahead of Amtrak’s return to the coast.

All aboard! From New Orleans to Mobile, Amtrak’s new passenger services include four Mississippi stops in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula.

Southern Rail Commission said this will help restore travel across coastal counties.

“I think that whenever people start to come in and they want to really go on the train, they’ll come in and get a quick bite get a quick drink and be on their way,” said Fortenberry, a Bay St. Louis resident.

Emily Fortenberry works at Uncle Joe’s, just feet away from the depot. The Hancock County native luckily hopes riders will find their way to their restaurant.

“It’ll be good for the businesses and create a lot more company business orientation,” said Fortenberry.

Scott Nichols also believes more can create future opportunities.

The Southern Commission will announce the update Friday at 9 a.m. in Hancock County.

“It’ll bring a lot of revenue. Being a business owner myself, we look forward to more people coming into town. It’s already, you can see the progress of the moving they’ve made. Especially here in the old town. I think it’ll be great for the city,” said Scott Nichols, a Bay St. Louis resident.

It was announced all platforms were completed by February 2023. Amtrak has made multiple test runs since.

