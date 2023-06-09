Ole Miss to play Southern Miss at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter and new head basketball coach Chris Beard announced that they will be taking the Rebel hoops team to the Coast.

Carter told WLOX that Ole Miss will take on Southern Miss at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on December 23rd.

“We’re excited about it,” Carter said.

“I think it’s good for our state. We played the game down here several years ago against Southern Miss and it was a good turnout. Coach Ladner’s done a great job, they’ve got a really good program rolling right now and so the game should be very competitive.”

