WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Ole Miss to play Southern Miss at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter and new head basketball coach Chris Beard announced that they will be taking the Rebel hoops team to the Coast.

Carter told WLOX that Ole Miss will take on Southern Miss at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on December 23rd.

“We’re excited about it,” Carter said.

“I think it’s good for our state. We played the game down here several years ago against Southern Miss and it was a good turnout. Coach Ladner’s done a great job, they’ve got a really good program rolling right now and so the game should be very competitive.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs High School teacher and coast musician Kennon Barton was profiled byour Gulf...
Ocean Springs teacher, musician killed in I-10 crash
Blues guitarist and Waveland native Michael Grimm, who rose to national fame after winning...
Waveland native and “America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm admitted to ICU with mystery illness
Steps Coalition is looking to build 36 housing units along Holley Street in East Biloxi to...
Steps Coalition looking to build housing units in East Biloxi
Henry “Hollywood” Morris started Support Our Shields as his way of giving back to the men and...
Support Our Shields honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers
The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams

Latest News

keith carter
Ole Miss holds annual Rebel Road Trip
GOAT
Southern Miss baseball prepares for Super Regional against Tennessee
GOAT
Southern Miss baseball prepares for Super Regional against Tennessee
Wilks is the first Golden Eagle to earn a spot on the Academic All-America roster since 2018...
USM’s Wilks named to Academic All-American Third Team