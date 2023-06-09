Officials investigating following reports of shots fired in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - According to a press release sent out by Biloxi PD, officers are currently investigating reports of shots fired.

The incident took place around 1:54 p.m. in the 200 block of Stennis Drive.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but multiple persons of interest have been contacted. We will update this story as we learn more information.

