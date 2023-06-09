WLOX Careers
Officials investigating following reports of shots fired in Biloxi

Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - According to a press release sent out by Biloxi PD, officers are currently investigating reports of shots fired.

The incident took place around 1:54 p.m. in the 200 block of Stennis Drive.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but multiple persons of interest have been contacted. We will update this story as we learn more information.

