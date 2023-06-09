More heat and pop-up storms today

It’s going to be another hot one today! Temperatures will quickly climb this morning, and we’ll be in the low 90s around midday. Most of the morning is looking dry, but a few showers and storms will develop this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but some of us could get heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some hail.

Most of the rain will diminish tonight, and we’ll cool down into the upper 60s and low 70s by Saturday morning. Once again, Saturday morning looks quiet, and we’ll quickly warm-up. Highs will be in the low 90s. We’ll have a better chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday. A few of these storms could have gusty winds and large hail.

Sunday’s rain chances will be a little lower, but we can’t rule out a few storms. It’s going to stay hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Monday and Tuesday will be a little hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few hit or miss storms will be possible.

