Louisiana man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ captured in Pike County

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man considered “armed and dangerous” was captured by Pike County deputies on Thursday.

The capture occurred shortly after the sheriff’s department issued a notice asking people to be on the lookout for Terrence O’Neal Brewer.

Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said Brewer was captured on Woodrow Road, just outside of Magnolia.

Authorities were able to ping his location after he began using his phone. He was located about 200 yards from where law enforcement officials were already searching, Bellipanni said.

“Brewer seemingly fell for the trap, thinking authorities had left, so he began using his phone,” Bellipanni said. “He jumped out of the hiding location and tried to run away, but deputies captured him without incident.”

After his capture, Brewer signed a letter of extradition and was transported back to Louisiana. He faces no additional charges in Pike County but currently has charges in Louisiana and Georgia.

The search began after Pike County authorities were notified Brewer was likely in the area. He was said to be armed and dangerous and possibly under the influence.

Deputies initially tried to pull over a vehicle fitting the description of Brewer’s vehicle. Instead of stopping, the suspect fled, wrecked, and ran to a wooded area on foot.

Dog teams from Louisiana were called in to track the suspect, but dogs lost the trail.

Pike County was assisted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the McComb Police Department, the Magnolia Police Department, and the B.B. Rayburn Correctional Facility in Louisiana.

