Fight between couple over gun turns deadly, Bay St. Louis police say

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead and another is injured after a Thursday evening shooting in Bay St. Louis.

Police say around 10:08 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Louis Piernas Drive for a shooting. When they got there, officers found 32-year-old Stephen Mosley from Chalmette, Louisiana and his partner from Bay St. Louis both suffering from a gunshot wound to each of their torsos.

Through further investigation, officers determined the pair were in a dating relationship and lived together. Police say a physical altercation escalated into a fight over a firearm, which discharged one time, striking both individuals.

Mosley was transported to Ochsner Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The other victim was transported to a Louisiana hospital for treatment and is currently in serious but stable condition.

