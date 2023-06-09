WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Fight between couple over gun turns deadly, Bay St. Louis police say

One person is dead and another is injured after a Thursday evening shooting in Bay St. Louis.
One person is dead and another is injured after a Thursday evening shooting in Bay St. Louis.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead and another is injured after a Thursday evening shooting in Bay St. Louis.

Police say around 10:08 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Louis Piernas Drive for a shooting. When they got there, officers found 32-year-old Stephen Mosley from Chalmette, Louisiana and his partner from Bay St. Louis both suffering from a gunshot wound to each of their torsos.

Through further investigation, officers determined the pair were in a dating relationship and lived together. Police say a physical altercation escalated into a fight over a firearm, which discharged one time, striking both individuals.

Mosley was transported to Ochsner Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The other victim was transported to a Louisiana hospital for treatment and is currently in serious but stable condition.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blues guitarist and Waveland native Michael Grimm, who rose to national fame after winning...
Waveland native and “America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm admitted to ICU with mystery illness
The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams
Ocean Springs High School teacher and coast musician Kennon Barton was profiled byour Gulf...
Ocean Springs teacher, musician killed in I-10 crash
Outside the school there's pictures and drawings of Mr. Barton.
Ocean Springs High School remembers teacher killed in a car wreck
The event always starts with a boat parade down the Biloxi Channel.
Gulf Coast Billfish Classic reels in fun times, big fish

Latest News

Taylor's Friday Midday First Alert Forecast
Cyrus Ben reelected tribal chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
Ben elected to second term as tribal chief of Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
The summer heat is already rolling into South Mississippi, and there's lots of ways to get out...
What’s This Weekend? Sand Jam, Summer Fair, & floating in the sun