Ben elected to second term as tribal chief of Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

Cyrus Ben reelected tribal chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
Cyrus Ben reelected tribal chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.(Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WLBT) - Cyrus Ben has won a second term as tribal chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

On Tuesday, some 3,000 voters cast ballots in elections for tribal chief and eight tribal council positions.

Ben carried 61.6 percent of the vote. Former Tribal Chief Phyliss Anderson, who was chief from 2011 to 2019, came in second, according to a release from the Mississippi Band.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support from the tribal voters,” Ben said. “From day one my main promise was to work hard moving our tribe in the right direction. I have fulfilled this promise and will continue to do so.”

Tribal Council winners are below:

  • Bogue Chitto - Ronnie Henry, Sr. reelected
  • Bogue Homa - Berdie M. Steve defeats incumbent Michael Briscoe
  • Conehatta - Timothy Thomas, Sr. reelected
  • Pearl River - Nigel Gibson defeats nearly 20 candidates to retain position
  • Red Water - Ricky Anderson, Sr., and Samuel John both win seats
  • Standing Pine - Richard Sockey reelected
  • Tucker - Dorothy Bell Wilson defeats incumbent Wilma Simpson-McMillan

