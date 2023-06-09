WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy

3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 3-year-old was unintentionally shot in the head by her brother who was looking for candy.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the reported shooting Thursday night around 8 p.m. on Ratliff Loop in the Expose Community in Marion County.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the 3-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

During the investigation, investigators learned that her brother, 6, came across a loaded firearm while looking for candy in their grandmother’s bedroom and unintentionally shot his sister.

The children were being cared for by their grandmother while the mother of the children was working.

The victim was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She is currently in ICU and in critical condition.

“Tragic examples like this remind us of the importance to secure firearms in the home and out of the reach of children,” Sheriff Berkley Hall said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blues guitarist and Waveland native Michael Grimm, who rose to national fame after winning...
Waveland native and “America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm admitted to ICU with mystery illness
The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams
Ocean Springs High School teacher and coast musician Kennon Barton was profiled byour Gulf...
Ocean Springs teacher, musician killed in I-10 crash
Outside the school there's pictures and drawings of Mr. Barton.
Ocean Springs High School remembers teacher killed in a car wreck
The event always starts with a boat parade down the Biloxi Channel.
Gulf Coast Billfish Classic reels in fun times, big fish

Latest News

One person is dead and another is injured after a Thursday evening shooting in Bay St. Louis.
Fight between couple over gun turns deadly, Bay St. Louis police say
Taylor's Friday Midday First Alert Forecast
Cyrus Ben reelected tribal chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
Ben elected to second term as tribal chief of Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
The summer heat is already rolling into South Mississippi, and there's lots of ways to get out...
What’s This Weekend? Sand Jam, Summer Fair, & floating in the sun