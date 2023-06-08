WLOX Careers
WATCH: Prepare South Mississippi 2023 Hurricane Special

The WLOX First Alert Storm Team wants to help you prepare for hurricane season. One fast and...
The WLOX First Alert Storm Team wants to help you prepare for hurricane season. One fast and easy thing you can do right now is download our free weather app!
By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Whether you’re new to coastal living, or have been riding out storms your whole life, now is the time to get ready for Hurricane Season. The WLOX First Alert Weather Team takes a look at what you need to know to keep you and your family safe.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team shares their collective knowledge from past storms, and looks ahead to the 2023 hurricane season.
We introduce you to a coast storm chaser, and share some tips for dealing with the anxiety that can come with hurricane season.
The National Hurricane Center is changing its forecast this hurricane season, going from a 5 to 7-day outlook. Plus, how casinos prepare for a storm.
The start of hurricane season is a good time to check on your insurance coverage. We also take a look at the role FEMA and MEMA play.

