New dog park now open in D’Iberville following ribbon cutting

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Dogs now have a new place to burn some energy off in D’Iberville. City leaders cut the ribbon Thursday morning on a new dog park.

“My department in general worked hard to where we’re at today,” Parks and Recreation Director Troy Saucier said. “Everything out here we’ve done ourselves.”

Saucier said the only thing contracted out was the fencing. The property was transformed from an old sewer plant to what it is now.

“It probably took us a good year to get a good grass structure on,” he said. “And we’ve got rid of every ant out here. It’s got a good grass stand now, and it’s beautiful out here.”

The new park features separate areas for large and small dogs, both with agility courses, holding areas for time-outs and benches for the owners.

“I honestly love it because I used to have to drive to Ocean Springs, which is a 30-minute drive,” local dog owner Bethany McIntier told WLOX. “But it’s just like being a responsible dog owner, too, like, especially if your dog loves to be social, loves to be active. And there’s, so far, like, so many different activities for her to do.”

The project cost about $45,000 and was paid for by the city.

“We’re excited about where we’re going to be able to take this property,” city manager Bobby Weaver said. “We’ve got plans to expand the park itself and do things that’s going to make more of a nice amenities out here.”

Weaver said even more additions are in the works right now including shaded pavilions, a frisbee golf course around the perimeter, a splash pad for kids, restrooms and a larger parking lot.

The D’Iberville Dog Park is located at 10071 7th Avenue and is open from 7 a.m. to dark.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.