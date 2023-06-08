WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Man severely injured in studded baseball bat attack; 2 arrested

By Natasha Robin
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An attack with an altered baseball bat in Kenner has left a man fighting for his life.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of 10th Street where police say an argument escalated between the victim and two suspects, David Shives and Kimberly Tonquinto.

“It was designed to be used as a weapon. It had screws drilled on the top of the bat about four or five inches,” says Sgt. Mark McCormick.

According to Sgt. McCormick, the 38-year-old victim fled the scene of the argument and was chased by Shives. Eventually, Shives caught up to the victim in the 3900 block of Compromise Street, where he repeatedly kicked and punched him and knocked him to the ground.

At one point, authorities say Tonquinto approached with the studded bat in hand. Surveillance footage reportedly captured the brutal attack as she struck the victim at least 15 times in the head and face area.

“He was just moaning and screaming in pain,” says Sgt. McCormick.

After the beating, police say the victim was left lying in the street while the two suspects walked away.

“They end up walking away from the scene pretty nonchalantly,” says McCormick.

CRIMETRACKER

Louisiana Supreme Court orders Linda Frickey murder defendants to stand trial this year

Motorcyclist severely injured in hit-and-run crash near City Park; driver sought

Curtis Tassin’s mother arrested, accused of assisting juvenile’s escape from custody

Investigators say the victim was eventually able to stumble into a McDonald’s, barely able to stand and struggling to communicate. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with facial, rib and skull fractures.

“He had a brain bleed, and he had surgery for his brain injury, and then he was intubated and placed on a ventilator,” says McCormick.

Police say they later found Shives inside of the attic of the home with the altered baseball bat.

Investigators captured Tonquinto inside a Kenner motel room where they say she was hiding inside a medium size refrigerator. Police say it isn’t the first time they’ve dealt with trouble at the Kenner home.

Neighbors say they’re looking forward to peace and quiet in the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blues guitarist and Waveland native Michael Grimm, who rose to national fame after winning...
Waveland native and “America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm admitted to ICU with mystery illness
Ocean Springs High School teacher and coast musician Kennon Barton was profiled byour Gulf...
Ocean Springs teacher, musician killed in I-10 crash
Outside the school there's pictures and drawings of Mr. Barton.
Ocean Springs High School remembers teacher killed in a car wreck
The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams
According to Pascagoula, eight other development projects are in progress. Seven of those are...
Pascagoula breaks ground on Hwy 90 retail development

Latest News

Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
The 54-year-old was a nationally ranked pool player who lived in Ocean Springs
Cold Case: WLOX revisits the murder of Michael Surber
Thursday, Gulfport Police arrested 40-year-old Elvenis Davis Jr. and charged him with one count...
Gulfport Police: Man arrested, charged after shooting victim
Austin Blake Butler faces an armed robbery charge after a tip connected him to a Memorial Day...
Suspect arrested in connection to Moss Point armed robbery