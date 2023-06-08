Housing development projects continue in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -More housing options are coming to Pass Christian.

Development is underway as the city leaders vote to restore the quality of life in the downtown area.

Pass Christian’s Board of Aldermen approve funding in St.Paul’s Center development project.

Construction of 36 townhomes and two commercial properties are set to be built soon.

Mayor Jimmy Rafferty said Jourdan Nicaud has worked toward growth for several years now.

St. Paul’s, the church and school, has been a grassland since Hurricane Katrina.

“We’ve been very fortunate. Our state legislators have really gone out on a limb and really helped Pass Christian get these funds because, without these funds, we couldn’t send these developers to move forward with these projects,” Rafferty said.

The lot is priced as a $20 million investment with $1.5 million toward the Gulf Coast Restoration Funds grant, $295,000 in annual tax revenue with $100,000 going to the city, $75,000 to the county, and $120,000 to schools.

“With this type of measured growth, Pass Christian will not have to raise taxes,” Rafferty said.

Also in development is the Trinity Park subdivision at Henderson. The property is designed to hold 36 homes.

Rafferty comments this brings several families to downtown Pass Christian who will help support existing businesses like Bacchus.

“With more places to stay in Pass Christian, we should see more tourism. Hopefully, they come dine with us. Seeing the Coast get built back the way it should be is a good thing to see,” said Adam Barnett, manager at Bacchus on the Beach.

“We have a greater traction to our downtown. People are now going to be coming to downtown Pass Christian and spending their money in our restaurants and bars and things like that,” Rafferty said.

Also in the city documents, Pass Bungalows at Market Street and Scenic with 36 hotel suites with 52 rooms, four retail spaces, and two restaurants.

“We’re growing in a measured way. It’s just great being part of a growing Mississippi gulf coast and the state of Mississippi,” Rafferty said.

