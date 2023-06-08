Gulfport Police: Man arrested, charged after shooting victim

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Gulfport Police arrested 40-year-old Elvenis Davis Jr. and charged him with one count of aggravated assault.

On June 2 at about 9:48 p.m., officers responded to 3318 39th Avenue in reference to a shooting. When they got there, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives say they discovered Davis discharged a firearm in the victim’s direction. The victim was struck and Davis fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Davis was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $250,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

