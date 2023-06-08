WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Fisherman reels in 64-pound catch, setting state record for first time since 1979

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism said Thayne Miller caught a...
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism said Thayne Miller caught a record-setting smallmouth buffalo in the Clinton Reservoir.(Thayne Miller)
By Shayndel Jones and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A fisherman in Kansas recently reeled in a 64-pound fish, setting a new state record, according to officials.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said Thayne Miller, from Topeka, set the record for the largest smallmouth buffalo caught in Kansas.

The fish reportedly weighed 64.75 pounds and measured 45.25 inches long and had a total circumference of 35 inches.

The department said Miller unearthed the record-size fish using bow equipment on April 27 from Clinton Reservoir, located five miles west of Lawrence.

The previous Kansas state record for smallmouth buffalo was set in 1979 by Scott Butler when he reeled in a 51-pound, 41-inch-long smallmouth buffalo from a private farm pond in Douglas County.

Catches such as these end up as a Kansas State Record if:

  • The fish is caught by a licensed angler using legal means.
  • The fish is identified by a Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks district fisheries biologist or regional fisheries supervisor.
  • The fish is weighed on a certified scale prior to being frozen.
  • The fish is photographed, in color, and a state record application is filled out.
  • The mandatory 30-day waiting period has passed.

A complete list of current Kansas state record fish can be viewed on the Department of Wildlife and Parks website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs High School teacher and coast musician Kennon Barton was profiled byour Gulf...
Ocean Springs teacher, musician killed in I-10 crash
Steps Coalition is looking to build 36 housing units along Holley Street in East Biloxi to...
Steps Coalition looking to build housing units in East Biloxi
Blues guitarist and Waveland native Michael Grimm, who rose to national fame after winning...
Waveland native and “America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm admitted to ICU with mystery illness
The developers told WLOX News the area is zoned for 1,200 condominiums and a 200-room hotel and...
Developing RV park concerns Gulf Park Estates neighbors
Henry “Hollywood” Morris started Support Our Shields as his way of giving back to the men and...
Support Our Shields honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers

Latest News

A father says he has lost his son after just burying his daughter a few months before.
Father loses second child in 2 months after son drowns in lake
The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the...
NY governor warns Belmont Stakes could be affected if air quality doesn’t improve
Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
HAPPENING NOW: South Mississippi Summer Fair